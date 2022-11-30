Marriages are collapsing due to current economic hardships under Akufo-Addo – Ato Forson

Debating the 2023 budget statement on the floor of Parliament on November 29, 2022, the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency said, “Mr. Speaker, the mood out there on the streets is hopelessness, the situation out there calls for urgent action, but unfortunately, Mr. Speaker, we are not seeing that.

“There’s a massive cost of living crisis. Mr. Speaker, it will surprise you to know that, marriages are collapsing because of this government. Marriages are collapsing because the cost of living is becoming so high due to where we find ourselves. Mr. Speaker, businesses are collapsing.”

Forson took a dig at the government for being insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, with the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), adding that the new tax will be scrutinised by the Minority.

“Mr. Speaker, this budget introduced 23 different tax measures, it’s from taxation to more taxes, as if you don’t care about the people of this country. If you want to introduce tax policy, you do proper analysis, taxes have galloped. They have increased the VAT by 2.5%, this VAT rate is the worst in Africa, no country in Africa has a VAT rate in excess of 20%. This policy rate must be thoroughly debated and scrutinised. This is not the time to heap more taxes on Ghanaians,” he asserted.