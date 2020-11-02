According to Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, the report of the assessment has been sent to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a communique copied to the media, he said he sent the report to them out of courtesy.

“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020. The Special Prosecutor in a letter with reference number OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.”

“Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its sixty-four (64) page report to the public. It is important that this Office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed."

"I have, therefore, decided to bring the facts of the conclusion of the anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions by this Office to the attention of the public and to avoid the continued speculations on this matter,” the Special Prosecutor added in the press release.

Martin Amidu requested the halting of the listing of the IPO of the Agyapa deal some weeks back to conduct the corruption risk assessment.

In a letter signed by a Deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, the government served the notice that it will not proceed with the IPO until the Special Prosecutor concludes ongoing corruption risk assessment on it.

The government had planned to launch the IPO in September 2020 to be completed in December 2020.