Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining, Charles Bissue was the first to appear before the Special Prosecutor investigators.

Joy News reports that the Presidential staffer was accompanied by his lawyers when he arrived at the office on Wednesday for questioning.

On Thursday, Andy Owusu, who was also captured in the documentary, appeared before investigators at the Special Prosecutor ‘s office.

Mr. Owusu, who was described in the Anas documentary as highly connected in the governing NPP facilitated the meeting between the Tiger Eye Team and Mr. Bissue.

More persons cited in Anas’ galamsey exposé are expected to be interrogated by investigators at the Special Prosecutor ‘s office in the coming days.

Anas’ latest exposé – titled “Galamzey Fraud Part 1” – was premiered in March, capturing security personnel and government appointees who are sabotaging the anti-galamsey campaign.

In the video, Mr. Bissue emerged as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

The presidential staffer is seen receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy 'clearance' of a mining company in order that it can begin mining as soon as possible.

He is also heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to "fast track" the processing of the company's documents.

Anas and his team subsequently petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the matter.

“I know there is a video trending on galamsey. My office was petitioned. I was preparing to come here so I couldn’t read the hefty document that they brought. Videos have been showed. Be assured that if my office investigates it and there is a crime, it shall be dealt with,” Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu assured at the time.