Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Martin Amidu needs more time to start work - Obiri Boahen


Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu needs more time to start work - Obiri Boahen

Obiri Boahen said Ghanaians are over-anxious to see the anti-graft crusader zoom into action by parading persons perceived to have embezzled state funds or in the process of doing so before the law courts.

  • Published:
JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen play

JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu will need a little time in order to be effective.

He said Mr. Amidu recent rants about frustrations he is facing in his work will be eventually rectified.

Obiri Boahen said Ghanaians are over-anxious to see the anti-graft crusader zoom into action by parading persons perceived to have embezzled state funds or in the process of doing so before the law courts.

Amidu in an interview yesterday said, "You ask for information you can’t get it, you ask for docket, the docket cannot be produced. You ask a minister for a record, the record cannot be produced. How do you fight corruption when those appointed by the president who has a vision are not coordinating with the office of the special prosecutor to achieve his mandate?"

READ ALSO: NPP Chairman accused of building fuel stations illegally

According to him, he has been left frustrated by the lack of resources, which has rendered his office incapable of fully delivering its mandate.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Obiri Boahen said it is just a matter of time for Ghanaians to see the Citizen Vigilante in full flight to prove his sceptics who think his wings have been clipped wrong.

 

Responding to claims by the Auditor General Yaw Daniel Domelevo over the under-resourced state of the office of the Special Prosecutor which is likely to affect the delivery of its mandate he said “I am worried over the utterances of the Auditor General at the Baah Wiredu memorial lecture.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Healthcare: Health Ministry increases prices of NHIA medicines Healthcare Health Ministry increases prices of NHIA medicines
State Visit: US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October State Visit US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October
Opinion: Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe Opinion Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe
Findings: Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President Findings Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President
Special Prosecutor: 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Expired Goods: NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items Expired Goods NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items

Recommended Videos

International Relations: Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt International Relations Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
Local News: New changes in Police service Local News New changes in Police service
Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
3 Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve,...bullet
4 State Visit US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in Octoberbullet
5 Assault Charge Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagersbullet
6 Power Struggle Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal...bullet
7 Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for...bullet
8 Opinion Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloebullet
9 Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were...bullet
10 Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
6 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating...bullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
Justice VCRAC Crabbe
Last Journey Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe to be laid to rest October 4
Protest Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads
Honour Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award
X
Advertisement