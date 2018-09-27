Martin Amidu needs more time to start work - Obiri Boahen

news

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu will need a little time in order to be effective.

He said Mr. Amidu recent rants about frustrations he is facing in his work will be eventually rectified.

Obiri Boahen said Ghanaians are over-anxious to see the anti-graft crusader zoom into action by parading persons perceived to have embezzled state funds or in the process of doing so before the law courts.

Amidu in an interview yesterday said, "You ask for information you can’t get it, you ask for docket, the docket cannot be produced. You ask a minister for a record, the record cannot be produced. How do you fight corruption when those appointed by the president who has a vision are not coordinating with the office of the special prosecutor to achieve his mandate?"

According to him, he has been left frustrated by the lack of resources, which has rendered his office incapable of fully delivering its mandate.

Obiri Boahen said it is just a matter of time for Ghanaians to see the Citizen Vigilante in full flight to prove his sceptics who think his wings have been clipped wrong.





Responding to claims by the Auditor General Yaw Daniel Domelevo over the under-resourced state of the office of the Special Prosecutor which is likely to affect the delivery of its mandate he said “I am worried over the utterances of the Auditor General at the Baah Wiredu memorial lecture.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.