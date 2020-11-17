According to a report by Citi News, Mr. Amidu directed his accountant on Monday, November 17, 2020, to return the monies, amounting to GHS 12,696.

A document sighted indicates what the total amount was from six meetings between December 2018 and May 2020.

Martin Amidu returns allowances paid him while in office to chest. Credit: CNR

On December 21, 2020 he was presented with a cheque of GHS 5,560 as August to December 2018 board allowances.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr. Amidu resigned from his position on Monday, citing political interference with his work.

In an acceptance letter, the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare conveyed the President’s appreciation to the former attorney General under the Atta-Mills government.