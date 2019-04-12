According to her, there is a provision that requires the office to make public to Ghanaians the list of cases brought before it.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, Linda Ofori Kwarfo revealed that Martin Amidu will in no time go public on the progress of work on cases so far.

"If you look at the Special Prosecutors Act, there is a provision that requires the office to make public to Ghanaians a list of cases they have been working on over a period of time.

"I think it is supposed to be published in the daily newspapers. It is supposed to be seen so that you tell the public I have been working on cases A, B, C, D and these are the results that am getting, these are matters that I have concluded and whatever. I know that the office in due course, not too long from now will publish this list," she said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Amidu as the country's first-ever Special Prosecutor.