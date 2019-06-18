He said the office, which is occupied by anti-corruption crusader, Martin Amidu is a clone of the Attorney General's Department and it is needless.

“The AG office has all the right to undertake criminal prosecutions and so I think the SP Office is spent force and only a drain on our national coffers. I have my personal observation about the SP,” he said.

Speaking on Joy News, the PNC Chairman called on Amidu to resign from his position if he thinks his work is being interfered in.

“If there is any conspiracy and Amidu thinks Parliament is conspiring against him, then he should report because there are institutions that he can report to,” he said.

During the election campaigning, Nana Akufo-Addo promised to create an office for Special Prosecutor to aid the work of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice in the fight against corruption if elected.

And true to his promise, on January 11 2018, the president announced popular anti-graft campaigner, Martin Amidu as the first ever Special Prosecutor.

The announcement was greeted by excitement from most Ghanaians due to the vigorous nature Amidu fought against his party (the NDC) in the infamous judgement debt paid to businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome.