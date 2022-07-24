Martin Kpebu calls for resignation of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

For failing to deal with the canker, Mr. Kpebu said the President and Vice President must, therefore, step down from their positions.

“[President] Akufo-Addo promised to make corruption unattractive and here is the case he is not doing anything about it,” he said on Joy News’ Newsfile.

“We want to try somebody else because he has shown, he is not able to and [Vice President] Bawumia has also shown he is not able to. The President can voluntarily go and that will be the best.”

His call comes in the wake of a recent report by the Ghana Statistical Service and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on corruption.

The report cited corruption in various public and private institutions, including the Ghana Police Service and Judiciary.

Last year alone, the report said, a total of GH¢5 billion had been paid in bribes, while 26.7% of public sector officials were engaged in bribery acts.

Mr. Kpebu believes it will be proper for the President and Vice President to voluntarily resign over the current high rate of corruption in Ghana.

“If [President] Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia step down today, they will get the best applause and history will forgive them for all the rots they have superintended.