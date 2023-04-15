ADVERTISEMENT
Martin Kpebu chooses ex-Prez Mahama over Veep Dr. Bawumia

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has said former president John Dramani Mahama is better than sitting Veep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in terms of holding forth the presidency.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama
“Mahama is better than Bawumia,” Mr. Kpebu said.

In a discussion on TV3's Keypoint on Saturday, while comparing both administration's governance, lawyer Kpebu said while some of the conditions that affected the economy under Mr. Mahama were not intentionally created, the current conditions have been created intentionally and masterminded by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration.

“And Bawumia is part of the Akufo-Addo government,” he stressed.

John Mahama and Veep Dr. Bawumia are the likely candidates to lock horns in the coming 2024 polls as both parties go to the primaries later this year to elect their frontrunners.

