Masjid Salaam leadership joins Anti LGBTQ+ crusade

Pulse News

Leadership of Masjid Salaam at Ridge in Accra is mobilizing signatures against attempts to legalize the Anti LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana.

Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sahmudeen Bamba

In a sermon dubbed, "homosexuality and its effects" the lead Imam, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sahmudeen Bamba described the LGBTQ+ practice as an abominable act which should not be tolerated in Ghana.

In reference to the genesis of LGBTQ+ during Prophet Lut's era, he warned that the calamity that befell those who originated it could be revisited on the proponents of the act today, which will not have limitations.

Imam Sahmudeen Bamba commended the efforts of all Anti LGBTQ+ crusaders including some Members of Parliament, the Christian and Muslim community.

He reaffirmed leadership of Masjid Salaam's unconditional support to the fight against LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

Ghanaians in support of the Anti LGBTQ+ bill argue that the practice is immoral and foresee its dire consequences.

