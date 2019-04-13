Francis Lamptey alias Black Cat a native of Effutu pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Quansah.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Maxwell Buadu said the complainant is the mother of the victim and now deceased, and lived in Winneba while Lamptey resides at Lancaster a community near the South Campus of University of Education, Winneba.

The prosecution said on Saturday August 18, 2018 at 2200 hours the victim’s mother then, lodged a complaint at the Winneba Police station that her daughter has been defiled by Lamptey.

He said that the girl was sent by her mother to sell pure water and use the proceeds to purchase electricity Pre-Paid credits for the house.

The Prosecution said the victim after selling the water spent two Cedis from the money before getting home and for fear of being beaten by her mother quickly handed over the Pre-paid card to her under a pretext of attending nature’s call and left the house towards the Lancaster Area.

Inspector Buadu said Lamptey spotted the girl around 1800 hours and invited her to his wife’s shop and inquired about why she was loitering around, she narrated what had transpired to him, he then gave her some biscuits and toffees and promised to accompany her to the mother to plead on her behalf.

The prosecution said, Lamptey instead took the victim to his house at around 1900 hours, and had sexual intercourse with her and afterwards gave her three Ghana Cedis to go home.

He said the girl's mother together with search party found her around Nkwantanan in Winneba town and when questioned she narrated her ordeal to them.

The Prosecution said the victim led the team to Lamptey's house where he was arrested and handed over to the police.

Credit: GNA