Reports say the mate, whose name is yet to be published, was arrested by some citizens who delivered him to police custody.

Sergeant Mosses Appiah was run over by a trotro driver on Friday and was subsequently sent to the 37 Military Hospital for treat but died shortly upon arrival.

The trotro driver was resisting arrested for allegedly soliciting for passengers at an authorized bus stop.

He was chased by Sergeant Appiah and his colleague Corporal Joshua Azure. They pursued him with a police vehicle and stopped him on the Trinity Avenue near the entrance of the Trinity Theological Seminary at Menpeasem in East Legon.

Without any provocation the driver became furious and ran his vehicle over the police officer and he was trapped under the vehicle.

He then dragged the police officer on the ground to a distance about 54.50metres injuring him severely. That the suspected driver fled the scene with his vehicle and abandoned the vehicle and bolted.

Sergeant Appiah sustained serious injuries and later died from his injuries at the 37 Military Hospital.

The suspect driver and his mate then fled the scene with his vehicle and then later abandoned the vehicle.

The vehicle has since been found and impounded by police.