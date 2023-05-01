ADVERTISEMENT
May Day: Let's be resolute and build a better Ghana - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished Ghanaians a happy labor day, workers across the globe are marking the occasion today, Monday, May 1.

John Mahama
Ghanaians are observing this day on the theme: ‘Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an era of economic crises: our responsibility’.

Mr. Mahama in a post commended all workers for holding the ship afloat in times of an ailing economy.

He further slammed the governing administration for failing to bridge the unemployment gap and worsening the plight of youthful Ghanaians.

Appreciating the efforts of workers, Mr. Mahama urged all to be hopeful for a better future that will protect the well-being of every citizenry, providing them with necessary avenues to thrive.

"Happy May Day to all!

Today, I celebrate all workers' industry, innovation, and agency and commend you sincerely for holding the ship of state afloat.

Today, as we celebrate May Day and painfully sail through these stormy times with courage, I will continue to urge you, our gallant workers across the country, to hope for a better future, a future that will protect the investments of retirees, restore and revamp collapsed businesses and banks, create genuine jobs and ensure that our statutory vehicles that offer protection to the vulnerable in society are not cruelly starved of funds.

You are the backbone of our country, and you epitomize the Black Star of hope and honor, so proudly extolled in our national anthem. It is your steadfastness and dedicated service to our dear nation that has kept us afloat amid our present economic turbulence.

I salute you, Ghanaian Workers, for inspiring us to be resolute and work toward Building the Ghana we want Together.

Happy May Day!

