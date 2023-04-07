ADVERTISEMENT
May the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ birth a season of faith, hope, and growth - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana’s head of state in an open Easter letter has wished Ghanaians well and all Christians celebrating this season.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
Christians across the world commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ with a solemn reflection of Good Friday.

He believes the "season is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice and the hope it brings"

President Akufo Addo in an Easter message "wished that the celebration of both the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ will “give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice from everybody in our beloved country and in the world”.

Easter is the most significant celebration for many Christians across the world.

