As Muslims bid farewell to the holy month of Ramadan, Mahama emphasized the enduring lessons of patience and discipline that characterize this sacred period.
May the lessons of patience and discipline inspire and guide us - Mahama Eid msg
In a message of reflection and inspiration, former President John Dramani Mahama has extended warm greetings to Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
Eid al-Fitr, known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the culmination of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of joyous celebration, communal feasting, and acts of charity, as believers come together to express gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them.
In his Eid message, Mahama highlighted the importance of patience and discipline, virtues that lie at the heart of Ramadan. He noted that the challenges and sacrifices endured during the month of fasting serve as reminders of the resilience and strength of the human spirit.
"My sincere wish is that the enduring lessons of patience, discipline, and empathy that were learned during Ramadan will continue to inspire and guide us as a people"
The former President concluded his message by extending his best wishes to Muslims around the world, praying for their happiness, health, and prosperity. He expressed optimism that the spirit of Eid al-Fitr would serve as a source of strength and inspiration for all, fostering greater understanding, tolerance, and harmony in society.
