ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

May the lessons of patience and discipline inspire and guide us - Mahama Eid msg

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a message of reflection and inspiration, former President John Dramani Mahama has extended warm greetings to Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

John Mahama
John Mahama

As Muslims bid farewell to the holy month of Ramadan, Mahama emphasized the enduring lessons of patience and discipline that characterize this sacred period.

Recommended articles

Eid al-Fitr, known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the culmination of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of joyous celebration, communal feasting, and acts of charity, as believers come together to express gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them.

In his Eid message, Mahama highlighted the importance of patience and discipline, virtues that lie at the heart of Ramadan. He noted that the challenges and sacrifices endured during the month of fasting serve as reminders of the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

"My sincere wish is that the enduring lessons of patience, discipline, and empathy that were learned during Ramadan will continue to inspire and guide us as a people"

ADVERTISEMENT

The former President concluded his message by extending his best wishes to Muslims around the world, praying for their happiness, health, and prosperity. He expressed optimism that the spirit of Eid al-Fitr would serve as a source of strength and inspiration for all, fostering greater understanding, tolerance, and harmony in society.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teenage pregnancy

Men aged 20 to 39 responsible for 86% of teenage pregnancies in Tema

PRESEC

Police apprehend four PRESEC students in faux kidnapping scheme

Murder

NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody

Ghana Police

Body of missing 3-year-old girl found in Asokore Mampong, tongue missing