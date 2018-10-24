Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Meet Kennedy Agyapong's rich and handsome son

If you are hoping to see what the NPP firebrand looked like in his thirties, you should meet his son who looks so much like him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kennedy Agyapong Jnr. play

Kennedy Agyapong Jnr.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has 13 children from different women.

His oldest son is Ken Agyapong Jnr.

play

play

 

If you are hoping to see what the NPP firebrand looked like in his thirties, you should see his son who looks so much like him.

READ ALSO: Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off

play

 

Call him a globetrotter and you will not be wrong.  He has travelled to a lot of countries outside Ghana.

play

play

 

He currently has one wife called Eva.

play

READ ALSO: Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next week

Ava-Cecile and Kenneth III are twins born for him by his wife. Sources say that the twins and their mother live in New York.

play

 

Ken Agyapong Jnr travels to New York often to see his family.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

3 arrested for attempting to smuggle 92 parcels of wee 3 arrested for attempting to smuggle 92 parcels of wee
Photos: East Legon floods after heavy downpour Photos: East Legon floods after heavy downpour
Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next week Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next week
Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong: the legal luminary you to need to know Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong: the legal luminary you to need to know
Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono
Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’ – Minister Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’ – Minister

Recommended Videos

Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car
Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president
All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration



Top Articles

1 45 injured in bloody clash between trainee nurses and policebullet
2 Man dies after falling off the 5th floor at Legon Mallbullet
3 Policeman shot in daylight robbery on Metro Mass Transit Busbullet
4 Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumonobullet
5 You don't care about Ghanaians - Kofi Kapito slams Akufo-Addobullet
6 Anas gets a favourable ruling against Hot FM journalistbullet
7 Six perish as tipper truck runs over Sprinter bus at Bunso...bullet
8 Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’ –...bullet
9 Photos: East Legon floods after heavy downpourbullet
10 Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next weekbullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates -...bullet
10 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room...bullet

Local

Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students reveal
Zoomlion and Sanitation Ministry clean-up Agbogbloshie market
Ghana, Sierra Leone must forge new partnership - Nana Addo
KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story
X
Advertisement