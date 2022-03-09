Meet level 400 female student of the University of Ghana who works as a 'trotro' mate

She said she got pregnant at the age of 17 after junior high school education at Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Narrating her story to Accra-based Joy FM how she started as a bus conductor, Akorfa said she began the work six months ago when she met Kweku, a bus driver who takes her home from the market on a regular basis whenever she goes there to buy food items.

According to her, the landlord advised her to stop selling in front of the building because his sister wanted to use it for something else.

Pulse Ghana

She said "I started almost six months ago, I was doing a good business in front of my house; my landlord gave me the place, but later came saying that his sister will use the place for other businesses. I was home and thinking of what to do because I had bills to pay, my kids are there and my school fees is also another issue.

"On my last day to the market, the driver's 'mate didn't show up so I helped him throughout the day and told him I will work with him. He said I can't do it but I insisted he gives me three days and sees; if I fail to perform she can sack me."

"My landlord went behind me to tell the driver to prevent me from working with him, but I told the driver, I will do the work and cater for my needs," she said.

Akorfa touching on her education with the 'trotro' job said life had been tough but believes she will thrive at the end of the tunnel.

"At times I go for lectures, but sometimes I don't. I try reading… it is ok doing this because at least it put something [money] on the table.

"Definitely you will meet some bad nuts, but with this work you have to be tolerant though I lose my cool sometimes I mostly ignore them," she stressed.