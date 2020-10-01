However, this does not take away the fact that there are numerous wealthy and successful businessmen and women all over the continent.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore to chronicle 10 of the richest Africans blazing the trail on the continent. The worth of these individuals comes from different business and ideas.

10 . Patrice Motsepe: South African Patrice made his money through mining. He is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, which has interests in gold, ferrous metals, base metals, and platinum. He is estimated to worth $2.6 billion

Patrice Motsepe

9 . Naguib Sawiris: Naguib Onsi Sawiris is an Egyptian billionaire businessman. Sawiris is chairman of Weather Investments's parent company, and chairman and CEO of Orascom. He made his money mainly in the telecom industry and he is estimated to be worth $3 billion.

Billionaire Egyptian businessman, Naguib Sawiris

8 . Abdulsamad Rabiu: This Nigerian is estimated to be worth $3.1 billion. Abdul Samad is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate concentrating on manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture and producing a revenue in excess of $2.5 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu

7 . Mohamed Mansour: He is an Egyptian billionaire businessman and former politician. He is the chairman of Mansour Group, a US$6 billion conglomerate that is the second largest company in Egypt by revenue

Mohamed Mansour

6 . Issad Rebrab: He is an Algerian billionaire businessman, CEO of the Cevital industrial group, the largest private company in Algeria, active in steel, food, agribusiness and electronics. He is estimated to be worth $4.4 billion

5 . Johan Ruppert: He is a South African-born entrepreneur, who is the eldest son of business tycoon Anton Rupert and his wife Huberte. He is the chairman of the Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemont and the South Africa-based company Remgro. He is worth $6.5 billion

Johan Ruppert

4 . Nicky Oppenheimer: Nicky made his money through diamonds. He is estimated to be worth $7.7 billion. He was formerly the chairman of De Beers diamond mining company and of its subsidiary, the Diamond Trading Company, and former deputy chairman of Anglo American.

Nicky Oppenheimer

3 . Mike Adenuga: Dr. Adenuga's company Globacom is Nigeria's second-largest telecom operator, which has a presence in Ghana and Benin. He also made money in oil. He is estimated to be worth $7.7 billion.

Mike Adenuga

2 . Nassef Sawiris: Nassef is an Egyptian and he made his fortune in construction and chemicals. His net worth is around $8 billion.

Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian billionaire businessman, the youngest of Onsi Sawiris' three sons. The Times

1 . Alhaji Aliko Dangote: This Nigerian is your businessman's businessman. He has investments in a lot of fiedls, however, he made his money through cement, sugar. flour and oil. He is worth $10 billion and known as the richest man in Africa for over a decade now.