Meet the two Ghanaians wanted on the Interpol list

The International Criminal Police Organization, usually known as Interpol, has a history of apprehending criminals who flee into other countries.

As of 2017, Interpol was operational in 192-member countries and serves as the international organization that facilitates international police cooperation.

Although not too many people from Ghana have been known to end up on the wanted list of Interpol in recent years, it has been revealed that two Ghanaians are actually currently on the Interpol list.

Checks on the Interpol website have identified two persons from Ghana who have been involved in criminal acts and are wanted in other countries.

The two are Alex Kwame Fuachie and Richard Dzukey from Kumasi and Salt Pond respectively.

Fuachie is wanted by the judicial authorities of the Netherlands on charges of attempted manslaughter, theft using false key, deprivation of freedom, extortion, robbery and aggravated assault.

Dzukey is also wanted by the judicial authorities of Czech Republic on charges of fraud, counterfeiting and altering of money.

It is unknown where the two currently are, but with their names listed among the Interpol wanted list, it may just be a matter of time before they are apprehended.

