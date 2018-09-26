Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award


Honour Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award

The award was set up to honor the memory of Komla Afeke Dumor, a Ghanaian journalist who worked for BBC World News.

  • Published:
play

The BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner for 2018 is Waihiga Mwaura.

The Kenyan journalist said he would be happy if he could achieve "10 or 20% of what Komla Dumor did" in his life.

As part of the prize, he will spend three months at the BBC in London and travel back to the continent to report on a story there.

Mwaura is the fourth winner of the award.

READ MORE: Ugandan journalist wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award

"Komla Dumor meant a lot of things to me as a journalist and as an individual," he said.

"If I can only achieve just 10 or 20% of what he did, I feel like I would have made my contribution to journalism.

Waihiga Mwaura, Kenyan journalist, winner of Komla Dumor award play

Waihiga Mwaura, Kenyan journalist, winner of Komla Dumor award

 

"As an African, I feel proud to have the opportunity to be able to tell the African story to audiences across the world," Waihiga Mwaura added.

The award was established to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41.

Komla Afeke Dumor was the main presenter of its programme "Focus on Africa".

READ MORE: Komla Dumor Center for Broadcast Journalism inaugurated

Previous winners of the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award are Nancy Kacungira from Kenya - in 2015, Didi Akinyelure from Nigerian - in 2016 and Amina Yuguda, also from Nigeria in 2017.

