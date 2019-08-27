But an artist in artist in Ghana known as William Arnold Decker is taking pencil drawing to a different level.

Also known as Wadisart on social media, his pencil drawing shows that he is extremely talented.

He does the drawing with his pencil in hand to make an impressive work of art. But how does he come up with the stunning portraits?

William Arnold Decker specializes in portrait and also does abstract art.

The use of pencil is his specialty and he is skilled at using it.

The goal of Wadisart is to provide his client with high quality hand painted artwork based on the images provided.

Exceptional portraits by Wadisart will fire your imaginations and take on lives of their own.

He administer art to conceptualize possibilities, forecast future happenings. When artist Wadisart puts pencil to paper, his works really come to life.

He said he draw his inspiration from other artists which enables him to do artwork adding that he spend more time doing what he is passionate about including drawing and other projects.

Below are some artworks by Wadisart.