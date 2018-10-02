Pulse.com.gh logo
Melania Trump arrives in Ghana


FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana

Mrs Trump's plane landed at the Jubilee lounge of the KIA at exactly 10:06 am on Tuesday.

Melania Trump arrives in Ghana

Donald Trump's wife lands in Ghana, Africa today

The First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, has arrived in Ghana today (Tuesday, September 2, 2018) to begin her tour on the African continent.

She is expected to visit 4 African countries.

Mrs Trump's plane landed at the Jubilee lounge of the KIA at exactly 10:06 am on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Social media users blast Ace Ankomah over 'fake' KIA Terminal 3 flood post

Per her schedule she is expected to leave Ghana on October 4 and visit Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt, to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign, which she launched in May 2018.

The campaign is aimed at promoting the well-being of the youth and also advocates against cyberbullying and drug use, in Africa.

Mrs Trump announced her visit at a reception for spouses of world leaders, held on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, in New York.

READ ALSO: The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accra

The visit is organised in partnership with the United States Aid Agency (USAID). The 4 countries selected have been chosen due to how closely they have worked with the USAID in various areas.

On March 20, she met with top executives of technology companies including Amazon, Google, Twitter, Snap and Facebook, to discuss the issue of cyberbullying and how it affects children.

Mrs Trump is the wife of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America.

