Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today


FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today

Mrs Trump will visit 4 countries in Africa. These countries are Malawi, Kenya, Egypt, and Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is expected to arrive in Accra, Ghana, today as part of her first African trip after her husband became President.

She will be embarking on a one-week tour of some selected countries on the African continent.

The one-week trip, which begins today, will take her to a part of the world that has a tense relationship with her husband’s administration.

READ ALSO: 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods

Mrs Trump will visit 4 countries in Africa. These countries are Malawi, Kenya, Egypt, and Ghana.

At a reception for the spouses of foreign leaders and others participating in the annual U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (September 26, 2018), she said that she will use the visit to promote her “Be Best” child welfare initiative throughout Africa.

The “Be Best” initiative was launched earlier this year to focus on overall child well-being, with an emphasis on opioid addiction and online behaviour.

"Whether it is education, drug addiction, hunger, online safety or bullying, poverty or disease, it is too often children who are hit first, and hardest, across the globe," Mrs. Trump said.

READ ALSO: No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov't

"Each of us hails from a country with its own unique challenges, but I know in my heart we are united by our commitment to raising the next generation to be happy, healthy and morally responsible adults."

The African continent is a place that every modern first lady has visited. Laura Bush made programs promoting health in Africa a major part of her tenure, particularly in her husband’s second term, when she made seven trips to countries there.

Michelle Obama visited twice without her husband, in 2011 to South Africa and Botswana, and in 2016 to Morocco and Liberia, bringing her daughters along for both trips. As first lady Hillary Clinton also made two trips accompanied by her teenage daughter with stops in Senegal, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda, Eritrea, Morocco, and Tunisia.

However, Mrs Trump’s visit is tenser than those of her predecessors. This is because of her husband’s stance on African countries. An example is the “shithole countries” comment he made. He later denied using such language.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Honour: Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence Honour Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence
Protest: 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten Protest 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten
Disaster: 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods Disaster 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods
Crisis: Duncan Williams declares 72 days fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72 days fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana
NPP Government: No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov't NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov't
Jubilee House: Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential jet is saved from fatal crash Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential jet is saved from fatal crash

Recommended Videos

Local News: Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre Local News Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre
Local News: New changes in Police service Local News New changes in Police service
Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1



Top Articles

1 Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes - Kwame...bullet
2 Photos Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoabullet
3 Shocking Farmer kills wife, himself, with axe after disagreementbullet
4 In Darkuman Muslim youth attack Mosque in Darkumanbullet
5 In Asamankese 42-year-old man jailed for impregnating his own...bullet
6 Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandalbullet
7 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential...bullet
8 Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore...bullet
9 NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov'tbullet
10 Security Police debunk attack on Brong Ahafo court,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Recap Check out all the major local stories that dominated the week
jail.jpg
Crime Man jailed 2 years for stealing 'borla' bin in Kumasi
Buhari meets Ghana President to discuss attacks on Nigerian traders
Trade Feud Buhari meets Ghana President to discuss attacks on Nigerian traders
File Photo
Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
X
Advertisement