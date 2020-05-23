There was a rush to safety as there was no means to stop the fire.

The Melcom crisis management team at the Melcom Achimota store situated closed to accident site immediately swung into action.

They informed the fire department and they rushed to the scene with fire extinguishers from Melcom Achimota to help extinguish the fire.

They were assisted by the MTTD personnel who was on duty at the time alongside drivers and other passers-by.

Melcom staff fight fire outbreak at Achimota

Despite all efforts, one of the vehicles that were involved in the crash was, however, burnt to ashes.

The intervention by the Melcom staff and people at the scene helped halt the spread of the fire on the busy road, saving one of the cars loaded with charcoal.

According to an eyewitness, no casualties were recorded aside from the loss of property.

Melcom conducts fire training for all its staff in all locations in association with the Ghana Fire service every year.