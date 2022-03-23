RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Members of the Council of State are 'thieves' — Captain Smart

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Radio host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, alias Captain Smart, has described the members of the Council of State as thieves in the country.

Council of State
Council of State

His comments come after the members of the Council of State agreed to a 20% reduction in their monthly allowances till the end of 2022.

Recommended articles

According to the members, the move is to support the government to implement its austerity measures amid the current economic challenges the country is facing.

In a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra, the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II said the measure is in support of the 30% salary reductions by the Executive.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart Captain Smart Pulse Ghana

He expressed the hope that this small gesture would be emulated by other organs of state.

Captain Smart speaking on Onua TV said the Council is just populist.

"They are all thieves with a capital 'T'," he said.

He added that if the members are indeed committed to solve the economic hardships in the country, they should park their V8s at orphanage homes to show they care.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tamale: 37-year-old Nigerian fined for attempting to get Ghana Card

Ghana Card

Volta Region: 12 commercial sex workers busted in Ho

Prostitutes

Commercial drivers threaten naked demo over GH¢10 and GH¢11 fuel prices per litre

Drivers protest

Anita Desosoo’s late husband to be laid to rest on March 26

Anita Desosoo’s late husband to be laid to rest on March 26