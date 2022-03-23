His comments come after the members of the Council of State agreed to a 20% reduction in their monthly allowances till the end of 2022.
Members of the Council of State are 'thieves' — Captain Smart
Radio host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, alias Captain Smart, has described the members of the Council of State as thieves in the country.
According to the members, the move is to support the government to implement its austerity measures amid the current economic challenges the country is facing.
In a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra, the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II said the measure is in support of the 30% salary reductions by the Executive.
He expressed the hope that this small gesture would be emulated by other organs of state.
Captain Smart speaking on Onua TV said the Council is just populist.
"They are all thieves with a capital 'T'," he said.
He added that if the members are indeed committed to solve the economic hardships in the country, they should park their V8s at orphanage homes to show they care.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh