Members of the Council of State are 'thieves' — Captain Smart

According to the members, the move is to support the government to implement its austerity measures amid the current economic challenges the country is facing.

In a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra, the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II said the measure is in support of the 30% salary reductions by the Executive.

Captain Smart Pulse Ghana

He expressed the hope that this small gesture would be emulated by other organs of state.

Captain Smart speaking on Onua TV said the Council is just populist.

"They are all thieves with a capital 'T'," he said.