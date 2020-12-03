This is according to data from the two main psychiatric hospitals in the country, the Pantang and Accra Psychiatric hospitals.

Between 2017 and 2019, a total of 1,419 children reported to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital with various mental health conditions.

The situation was similar at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, where 13,731 children reported with mental disorders between 2015 and September this year.

An occupational therapist at the Pantang Hospital, Ann Sena Fordie, urged the government invest in mental health delivery.

She lamented the deplorable state of the mental health facilities in the country and called for the challenges to be addressed immediately.

Ms Fordie said this during a workshop to discuss disability and mental health in children in Accra.

“The mental health sector faces a lot of challenges when it comes to infrastructure, finances and personnel, and so we are calling on the government to include mental health services in the national health insurance scheme and also ensure that appropriate funds are disbursed to the right places to help improve mental health services in the country,” she said, as quoted by Graphic Online.

The mental health workshop was organised by the NGO Participatory Development Associates (PDA) last week.

