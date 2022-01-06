The deadline which was supposed to have ended on 31st December, 2021 has been extended to June 30, 2022.
Merger between Ghana Card and SSNIT numbers extended to June 30
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has extended the deadline for workers to merge their Ghana Card with their SNNIT numbers.
In a statement, SSNIT said: “This is in compliance with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111, which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions” and “transactions that have social security implications”.
From July 1, 2022, SSNIT says the Ghana Card will be the only identification number it recognizes.
The mergers began on June 28, 2021, where SSNIT deployed systems to members of the Scheme to merge their SSNIT and Personal ID numbers on their Ghana Cards.
Employers will be required to use only the Ghana Card numbers of their workers to process Contribution Reports and make payments.
Voluntary contributors will also have to pay their contributions using their Ghana Card numbers.
