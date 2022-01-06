Merger between Ghana Card and SSNIT numbers extended to June 30

In a statement, SSNIT said: “This is in compliance with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111, which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions” and “transactions that have social security implications”.

From July 1, 2022, SSNIT says the Ghana Card will be the only identification number it recognizes.

The mergers began on June 28, 2021, where SSNIT deployed systems to members of the Scheme to merge their SSNIT and Personal ID numbers on their Ghana Cards.

Pulse Ghana

Employers will be required to use only the Ghana Card numbers of their workers to process Contribution Reports and make payments.