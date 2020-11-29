He was laid to rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

President of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, parliamentarians, New Patriotic Party (NPP) executive members, chiefs, and many others were in attendance at the funeral to pay tribute to the deceased MP.

Ekow Quansah Hayford reportedly died of gun wounds after he was attacked by armed robbers.

He was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is believed to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday by 6 armed highway robbers.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself.

This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

He is the ruling New Patriotic Party MP for the area who was seeking re-election in the December 7 polls.