Michael Abuah: KNUST SRC President ordered to step aside over misconduct

Abuah has been under the spotlight since the said trip, which was reported to have cost around GH¢9,100.

The Coalition of Concerned Students (CCS) subsequently filed a petition on the matter, with Abuah asked to refund the money.

A fresh statement signed by KNUST’s Deputy Registrar of Students Affairs, Lucy Diawuo, said the SRC President has been suspended as investigations take place.

“Pursuant to the allegations of misconduct against you for which reason the University has empanelled the Junior Member Disciplinary Committee (JMDC) to investigate same per letters referenced LWS/621A and dated August 18, 2022, I write on behalf of the Registrar to inform you to step aside as the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) by close of today the 25th of August 2022, pending the outcome of the official investigations into the alleged matters,” the statement said.

“By a copy of this letter, the SRC Judicial Committee is to ensure, in accordance with the SRC Constitution, that no hiatus is created in the administration of the student body.

“The Judicial Committee should liaise with the Director of Students Affairs for the necessary actions to be taken for the effective running of the SRC Administration.”