Mid-year budget review rescheduled to July 27

“The committee also took into account a formal communication from the Finance Ministry that the mid-year budget review will be presented on Thursday, July 27, 2023, instead of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as announced by the business committee,” he stated.

The mid-year fiscal policy is by Article 179 of the 1992 constitution and the public financial management act 2016 (Act 921)

It is a review of the government's 2023 economic policy and financial statement delivered to parliament.

