Mid-year budget review rescheduled to July 27

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The mid-year budget review presentation to be read by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Habib Iddrisu, Second Deputy Majority Whip, said in parliament on Friday, July 21, 2023

“The committee also took into account a formal communication from the Finance Ministry that the mid-year budget review will be presented on Thursday, July 27, 2023, instead of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as announced by the business committee,” he stated.

The mid-year fiscal policy is by Article 179 of the 1992 constitution and the public financial management act 2016 (Act 921)

It is a review of the government's 2023 economic policy and financial statement delivered to parliament.

However, The First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim expressed worry that the rescheduled date is in contrast with the directive of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin that the mid-year budget review budget be presented on July 25.

