Three other staff of the bank, Joycelyn Kukua, the operations manager, Shirley Portia Anaman, customer care officer and Prince Ayensu, a driver of the company who were also discharged.

According to reports, the accused were discharged by the court, presided over by Ms Cecilia Dapaah Mireku, in December 2018.

They were set free due to the lack of interest in the trial by the victim, Patience Safo.

She is said to have failed to appear before the court to testify.

She also failed to avail herself to help the police with investigations.

The victim, Patience Safo was ruthlessly assaulted by by the policeman after ordering her to walk out of the banking hall because they have closed.

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor punched her powerfully in the face after he was asked to drive her away.

His action angered social media users after the video went viral.