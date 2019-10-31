He said we shouldn't allow Westerners to corrupt us with their morals which is entirely different from us.

He alleged that the West were facing many challenges today due to some liberal policies they espoused over the years, for which reason Ghanaians, and for that matter Africa, must consciously re-examine their acceptance of liberalism and take a stand on matters such as homosexuality.

Addressing the Speaker’s Prayer Breakfast in Parliament yesterday, Professor Oquaye said: “I have no doubt in my mind that Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists have a common idea about the country’s beliefs, norms and values that underscore our philosophy as a nation”.

According to the Speaker, there was not a single chapter or verse in the Bible or Quran that supported homosexuality, describing same sex marriage as “corruption of public morals”.

“We should be united, and once we are firm in our conviction, let us march ahead as Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists who believe in the pathway of our culture,” Prof. Oquaye added.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye

The Speaker said there was the need for Ghanaians to “stand up together and show what our stand is” in order not to become susceptible to lobbyists whom he claimed were trying to influence the UN to impose their agenda on Ghana and other African nations.

“You cannot have a right as gay apart from the fact that you are also a human being; it is a deviant conduct, but of course, it does not mean they must be killed or their hands must be amputated.

“We do not do any of such things here in Ghana. We try to handle our matter. Either we treat you medically if you say you have a problem with your genes or we handle it psychologically if it is a psychological issue,” he said.