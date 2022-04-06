The vehicle turned on its head at the Adjei Kojo stretch of the motorway earlier this afternoon.
Military bus carrying soldiers crashes on the Accra-Tema motorway
An accident involving a military bus carrying some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces has occurred on the Accra-Tema motorway.
In a report by the Ghana Police Service, it said officials of the road Safety Management Services Limited are at the scene. They are to “recover and tow the rolled over bus to allow the flow of traffic.”
Also, there was no indication of a casualty by the police report. The Accra-Tema motorway is noted for its incessant accidents especially on rainy days.
Read the tweets of the Police below
