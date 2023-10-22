Military men assisting in moving stranded persons, relief items across affected communities return to post

Initially, these military personnel had retired from their assistance services, following orders they received from unspecified individuals to halt their activities, according to Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu.
Military personnel who had been assisting in transporting stranded individuals and relief items across the areas affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage have returned to their duties.
However, the situation changed, a call was received indicating that the orders to withdraw had been reversed, and the soldiers were directed to return with their boats and resume their duty. The MP has promised to investigate and identify those responsible for the earlier orders to withdraw the military's assistance.
The controlled release of water from the Akosombo Dam, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA), was meant to prevent the dam from potentially overtopping. Unfortunately, the increased water flow in the Volta River led to flooding in low-lying areas along its course, impacting communities like Mepe, Battor, Sogakope Mafi, Adidome, Ada, and others.
These floods have displaced over 26,000 individuals, resulting in the loss of homes, possessions, and livelihoods. Additionally, the floods have caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and schools.
The situation highlights the importance of disaster preparedness and response and emphasizes the urgent need to address the broader issue of climate change, which is contributing to the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events.
In the meantime, various organisations, benevolent individuals, and NADMO (the National Disaster Management Organisation) have provided relief to the affected communities during this challenging time.
