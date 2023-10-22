Military men assisting in moving stranded persons, relief items across affected communities return to post

However, the situation changed, a call was received indicating that the orders to withdraw had been reversed, and the soldiers were directed to return with their boats and resume their duty. The MP has promised to investigate and identify those responsible for the earlier orders to withdraw the military's assistance.

The controlled release of water from the Akosombo Dam, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA), was meant to prevent the dam from potentially overtopping. Unfortunately, the increased water flow in the Volta River led to flooding in low-lying areas along its course, impacting communities like Mepe, Battor, Sogakope Mafi, Adidome, Ada, and others.

These floods have displaced over 26,000 individuals, resulting in the loss of homes, possessions, and livelihoods. Additionally, the floods have caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and schools.

The situation highlights the importance of disaster preparedness and response and emphasizes the urgent need to address the broader issue of climate change, which is contributing to the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events.