Minimise your propaganda on presidential jet - Eugene Arhin responds to Ablakwa

In a post on social media, Arhin said the recent comments from Ablakwa on the Presidential jet being used in France is not true.

Arhin said “Contrary to the insinuations being cast by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, no one “used the Presidential Jet to France”, and no one is using the Presidential Jet in France. The only persons who flew the jet to France are the crew made up of pilots from the Ghana Air Force.”

Honourable Ablakwa said in a Facebook post on Wednesday September 7 that “I disclose with absolute certainty and without fear of contradiction that a few days before President Akufo-Addo’s current travel to The Netherlands and France, Ghana’s Presidential Jet — the Falcon 900EX was on Tuesday August 30, 2022 flown non-stop to France for a flight time of 6hours and 24minutes from Accra."

READ EUGENE ARHIN’S FULL RESPONSE BELOW

My attention has been drawn to a Facebook post made by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa regarding the use of the presidential jet, and my responses are as follows: