Ministry of Natural Resources to set up Committee to probe Apiate explosion

Evans Annang

The Deputy Minister of Lands and National Resources, George Mireku Duker has disclosed that a committee will be set up to probe the Apiate explosives disaster.

Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources
He said the committee is essential for government to have a full grasp of the explosion and its cause.

”We may not be able to categorically state the number of houses affected by the explosion. But we will put in measures to get all these figures on our table by close of Friday”, he said.

“We will also institute a committee to investigate the explosives, whether or not they comply with the Minerals and Mining Explosives Regulations LI 2177, Section 107 and 95.”

The committee will among other things find out if the two mining companies followed due diligence before transporting the explosives.

The Vice President, will this morning, lead a government delegation to Apiatse to commiserate with the victims and families.

Apiate explosion
Dr. Bawumia is expected to donate relief items to some of the stranded persons and visit those receiving treatment at the hospitals.

He will be joined by government officials including ministers of state.

Meanwhile, an evacuation plan has been activated to move victims in critical conditions to medical facilities in Accra for further treatment.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

