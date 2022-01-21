Ministry of Natural Resources to set up Committee to probe Apiate explosion

”We may not be able to categorically state the number of houses affected by the explosion. But we will put in measures to get all these figures on our table by close of Friday”, he said.

“We will also institute a committee to investigate the explosives, whether or not they comply with the Minerals and Mining Explosives Regulations LI 2177, Section 107 and 95.”

The committee will among other things find out if the two mining companies followed due diligence before transporting the explosives.

The Vice President, will this morning, lead a government delegation to Apiatse to commiserate with the victims and families.

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Bawumia is expected to donate relief items to some of the stranded persons and visit those receiving treatment at the hospitals.

He will be joined by government officials including ministers of state.