Minority blocks approval of GH¢80 million for National Cathedral project

Explaining to the media, a member of the committee who doubles as the lawmaker for Bole-Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana said the Committee is not satisfied with the documentation provided.

He stated that "I can tell you on authority that at the end of the day, we had to vote and after the vote, the minority carried the day. We have voted against it and we are saying that this is not the time for us to be spending that huge sum of money on building a cathedral."

On the part of the Ranking Member on the Trades and Industry Committee, Armah Kofi Buah said the Tourism Ministry couldn't give the MPs clear answers to the questions the committee asked.

Per the document the National Cathedral Secretariat submitted on the GH¢225 million, there is an unaccounted figure of GH¢114 million, he said.

"We are going to approve the Ministry of Tourism Budget, but we on the Minority will not approve the GH¢80 million, because we are not satisfied with how the GH¢339 million has been expended. We are not clearly convinced how the GH¢80 million will be spent," Armah Buah explained.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the National Cathedral is to thank God for the peace Ghana is enjoying in Africa.