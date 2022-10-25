Minority files censure motion to impeach Ken Ofori-Atta

The Banda Ahenkro MP at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, said both Majority and Minority leaders have already commenced discussion about the vote of censure against Mr. Ofori-Atta.

“The Honourable Haruna Iddrisu said it in a business committee yesterday. The motion is ready, he did not want to surprise the Majority Leader,” Mr. Banda said.

In a related development, some New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians are demanding the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Tuesday (25 October 2022), the spokesperson of the caucus and MP for Asante Akim North Andy Appiah Kubi said the move will help save the economy from further collapse.

“We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflict of interest, lack of confidence and trust against leadership of our Finance Ministry. The recent developments within our economy are of great concern to the greater majority of members of our caucus and our constituents,” he said.

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president change the Minister of Finance and the minister of state in the finance ministry without further delay in order to restore hope into the financial sector, and reverse the downward trend in the growth of our economy. The summary of our concern leads to the plea that the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance Charles Adu Boahen should be removed from office.

“Meanwhile, we want to serve notice that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the president by any other minister. If our request is not responded to positively, we’ll not be present for the budget hearing neither would we participate in the debate,” Kubi told the media.