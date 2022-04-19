Minority files motion to place an injunction on implementation of e-levy

The MPs had earlier filed a writ challenging the quorum that passed the controversial law.

“That since the constitutional validity of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022(Act 1075) is the gravamen of our claim before the Honourable Court, it is proper, just, and equitable that the Government of Ghana through the GRA or its officers and agents are restrained from commencing with the implementation of the Levy until the determination of the substantive suit before the Honourable Court,” the writ said.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta had in an earlier interview urged the NDC to move on from the e-levy.

He said Ghanaians have already accepted the controversial levy.

“Well, we operate a democracy, anyone at all can run to court when they have an issue, and then it is finally resolved. Similarly, the Minority has the power to head to Court if they have an issue. There is nothing dramatic about it.”

“We believe there was a quorum in Parliament. Your walking out does not mean there was no quorum. You could have gone for lunch and come back, who knows? We are pleased with the outcome of the proceedings. I think the nation is settled, there is generally calm. People have come to accept it and are moving on with their lives,” he claimed.