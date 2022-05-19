Minority to file motion in Parliament over the killing of Nkoranza businessman

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, said given that the deceased did not die while being held in police custody, he believes the police are trying to cover up the matter which has since led to tensions in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

According to him, a parliamentary probe will be critical in unraveling the truth of the matter and helping to restore calm in the area.

“The report clearly does not speak to the fact that Albert Donkor died in police custody and for me, that is the beginning of the cover-up, and I am not amused at all. We will take steps to file yet another motion,” he said.

On May 18, some youth in Nkoranza clashed with the police over the killing of Albert Donkor.

The angry youth blocked roads, burnt car tyres and later attacked the municipal police headquarters and ravaged police vehicles and property amid warning shots from the law officers.

The locals believe Mr Donkor was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.