Minority to file motion in Parliament over the killing of Nkoranza businessman

Evans Annang

The Minority in Parliament has declared its intention to file for a motion for a probe into the death of Albert Donkor, a businessman in Nkoranza.

MP for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga
Mr. Donkor was killed by the police for allegedly being an armed robber.

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, said given that the deceased did not die while being held in police custody, he believes the police are trying to cover up the matter which has since led to tensions in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

According to him, a parliamentary probe will be critical in unraveling the truth of the matter and helping to restore calm in the area.

Former Deputy Minister of the Interior, Mr. James Agalga
“The report clearly does not speak to the fact that Albert Donkor died in police custody and for me, that is the beginning of the cover-up, and I am not amused at all. We will take steps to file yet another motion,” he said.

On May 18, some youth in Nkoranza clashed with the police over the killing of Albert Donkor.

The angry youth blocked roads, burnt car tyres and later attacked the municipal police headquarters and ravaged police vehicles and property amid warning shots from the law officers.

The locals believe Mr Donkor was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

However, in a statement on the death of Albert Donkor, the police said he was in a robbery syndicate and was responsible for several robberies in the community.

Evans Annang

