Minority walks out of Parliament in protest over new regions

The Minority in Parliament staged a walk-out from the chamber over the passage of a legislative instrument that will back the creation of new regions by government.

The Minority, led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu, argued that they won't take part in the passage of the bill unless they have been furnished with copies of the Justice Brobbey Commission of Enquiry report which recommended the creation of the new regions.

The creation of the new regions have sparked controversies in some of the intended areas and among the minority and government as well.

There have also been tensions in the Volta Region on the intended creation of Oti Region and this has led to a 'spat' between government and the Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.

Togbe Afede is reportedly to have said that the commission of enquiry into the creation of the regions did a shoddy job.

A claim the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe, described as unfortunate.

Botwe said, "The utterances of the President of the National House of Chiefs really baffle us as he has been consulted perhaps more than any other Ghanaian on the creation of regions. Togbe Afede XIV has been involved in all consultations of the Commission with the Council of State, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs".

A 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.

A referendum is expected to be held in the beneficiary areas before the new regions are created.