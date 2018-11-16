Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Minority walks out of Parliament in protest over new regions

A 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Haruna Iddrisu play

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament staged a walk-out from the chamber over the passage of a legislative instrument that will back the creation of new regions by government.

The Minority, led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu, argued that they won't take part in the passage of the bill unless they have been furnished with copies of the Justice Brobbey Commission of Enquiry report which recommended the creation of the new regions.

The creation of the new regions have sparked controversies in some of the intended areas and among the minority and government as well.

There have also been tensions in the Volta Region on the intended creation of Oti Region and this has led to a 'spat' between government and the Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.

READ ALSO: Persona Non Grata Asogli Traditional Council declares Freddie Blay unwanted in the Volta Region

Togbe Afede is reportedly to have said that the commission of enquiry into the creation of the regions did a shoddy job.

A claim the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe, described as unfortunate.

Botwe said, "The utterances of the President of the National House of Chiefs really baffle us as he has been consulted perhaps more than any other Ghanaian on the creation of regions. Togbe Afede XIV has been involved in all consultations of the Commission with the Council of State, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs".

The minority members carrying sheets of papers with the inscription “dead goat budget” immediately after Mr. Seth Terkper, the Finance Minister,  concluded his delivery. play

The minority members carrying sheets of papers with the inscription “dead goat budget” immediately after Mr. Seth Terkper, the Finance Minister,  concluded his delivery.

 

A 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.

A referendum is expected to be held in the beneficiary areas before the new regions are created.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres
NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries
Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema
Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission
2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other 2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other
People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana
GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group
Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project



Local

Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra
Elvis Darko
This is the reason why I was arrested - Elvis Darko explains
File photo
'Bawumia woyɛ guy guy' - Parliament in jama mood after budget reading
Oti Region referendum will be incident free - Police
X
Advertisement