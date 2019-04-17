On Monday, the 850-year-old landmark in Paris went up in flames to the shock of many around the world.

Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, the cathedral suffered damages on its roof and other parts.

It took until early Tuesday morning for firefighters to manage to extinguish the blaze.

But a new development that has caught the attention of many is the fact that the cross and alter inside the cathedral remained intact despite the fire.

Images captured by Reuters showed the church's interior as debris was still smouldering early Tuesday.

While there was a bit of smoke rising around the altar, the stonework looked to be relatively intact.

Also, the giant white cross behind the altar appeared to be relatively unscathed even though much of the church was reduced to rubble and ashes.

The Notre Dame cathedral receives nearly 13 million visitors a year and is home to exquisite religious artefacts, paintings, sculptures and other priceless works of art.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the landmark, with many other millionaires also donating millions of dollars towards the reconstruction of the landmark.