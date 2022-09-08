Missing Ellembelle excavators: 5 Chinese arrested

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Police retrieved one of the excavators that were reported missing.

"A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District," the police said in a statement.

Pulse Ghana

The police also arrested the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo, and three others for attempting to obstruct their work.

"While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation. The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly," it said.

Police stated that investigations are still underway to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice.