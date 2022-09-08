The police said the full details about how the excavators got missing and what led to the arrest of the Chinese nationals will be made known to the public.
Missing Ellembelle excavators: 5 Chinese arrested
The Police have arrested five Chinese suspects in a special police operation conducted between the night of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, till the dawn of Thursday, September 8, 2022, in connection with the missing Ellembelle excavators in the Western Region.
Recommended articles
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Police retrieved one of the excavators that were reported missing.
"A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District," the police said in a statement.
The police also arrested the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo, and three others for attempting to obstruct their work.
"While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation. The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly," it said.
Police stated that investigations are still underway to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo, recently accused the Esiama Divisional Police Command over two missing excavators from the site of galamsey near the Nkroful Senior High School (SHS).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh