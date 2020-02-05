He said no one will be spared even if the perpetrators are members of the ruling NPP government.

Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who is also the MP for Adentan Constituency, charged members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to be overly excited about news of the missing excavators as a sign of the government's broken resolve to tame corruption.

"The NPP Government took steps to end illegal mining and that fight so far has been progressive so this issue of missing excavators will be investigated thoroughly . . ."

Excavators missing

"This is the more reason why the police have been asked to investigate the matter with some arrests on-going. This should tell you that anyone involved in this act will not be spared," he said.

According to him, government's commitment to the fight against corruption remains unabated, therefore acts that undermine the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, will certainly not be condoned.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation and also Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), disclosed recently that most of the excavators that were seized from illegal miners had vanished.