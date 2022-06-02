MMDAs to be digitised to increase revenue collection systems — Bawumia

He said "What we want to do next is the assemblies. The Assemblies are also a major bottleneck, especially when it comes to granting of permits and so on."

According to him, digitalising the MMDAs will ensure efficiency.

"That is where we are going to turn our attention to help digitise the operations of the MMDAs so that they can offer services in a very efficient manner," Bawumia said at the 6th CEO Summit in Accra.

"We are integrating the SSNIT, DVLA, bank accounts, NHIS, SIM card, and so on," he stated.

He urged the CEOs to provide unwavering digital leadership to ensure more transformation in their respective sectors, and ultimately, contribute more towards the national digitization agenda, to which our government is strongly committed.

Meanwhile, research by Dennislaw in partnership with the Corporate Secretarial and Training Services(CSTS) has revealed that a total of 155 MMDAs in Ghana are operating without by-laws.

This translates to 59 % of the Assemblies operating without the incorporation of local rules, which is in violation of the Local Governance Act.