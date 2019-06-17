MMDCEs and Presiding Members call for recycling plants in the regions to create jobs

This call made by the Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and the Presiding Memders (PMs) at the various local assemblies said that is the best way of fulfilling government’s industrialization drive of establishing factories in every districts considering the limited time frame to fulfill the promise.

Hon. Bernard Takyi, the Presiding member of Sunyani West Assembly among other stakeholders interviewed at the conference were of the view that establishing recycling plants in all the regions provides multiple benefits such as creating jobs for the youth, ensuring cleaner communities and also generating the needed revenues for the assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Gloria Opoku Anti in a presentation at the conference explained that an integrated approach to waste management with focus on recycling has improved economies of the world hence the need for authorities to adapt the approach for sustainable waste management.

Citing countries such as Dubai, Rwanda, Mauritius who have adapted the approach and are noted as clean cities, Mrs Anti indicated that the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa is achievable if Ghana adopts the waste recycling approach in all the regions.

The 2019 NALAG delegates conference which was held in Sunyani in the Bono region saw the election of Hon. Bismark Baisie Nkum, The Municipal Chief Executive of Gomoa West in the Central Region as president to steer the affairs of the association.