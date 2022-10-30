Money doesn't like noise - President Akufo-Addo on Cedi depreciation against dollars, others

Adding that “Money doesn’t like noise. If you talk down your currency, it will go down, if you allow others to talk down your currency it will go down.”

President Akufo-Addo wants Ghanaians to stop the speculations and rather help the government to fight against the crisis the country is facing currently.

“All of us have a role to play in straightening the Cedi and stop speculation. Those who publish falsehood resulting in panic, the relevant state agencies will act against such person,” he added.

He further warned persons who are publishing false news about the currency.

He said the relevant state security agencies will come after such persons.

“All of us have a role to play in strengthening the Cedi, stop speculation. Those who publish falsehood resulting in panic, the relevant state agencies will act against such person.”

“We are determined to restore stability in the economy,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Cedi has been struggling against the major trading currencies, especially the Dollar.