Addressing the nation on the economy on Sunday, October 30, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said, “Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money."
Money doesn't like noise - President Akufo-Addo on Cedi depreciation against dollars, others
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the consistent depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the dollars and other major currencies.
Adding that “Money doesn’t like noise. If you talk down your currency, it will go down, if you allow others to talk down your currency it will go down.”
President Akufo-Addo wants Ghanaians to stop the speculations and rather help the government to fight against the crisis the country is facing currently.
“All of us have a role to play in straightening the Cedi and stop speculation. Those who publish falsehood resulting in panic, the relevant state agencies will act against such person,” he added.
He further warned persons who are publishing false news about the currency.
He said the relevant state security agencies will come after such persons.
“We are determined to restore stability in the economy,” President Akufo-Addo said.
The Cedi has been struggling against the major trading currencies, especially the Dollar.
But it is making some gains recently.
