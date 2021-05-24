Money doubling scheme: Ghanaians share bad experiences with QNET

QNET agents operating in all regions of Ghana include some West African nationals hiding in secluded areas operating without business operating permits.

Some are using similar dubious business modules to lure their victims mostly from Mali, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso under the guise of securing them well-paid jobs in Ghana only for their victims to be held hostage upon arrival, forced to work in Qnet network marketing.

QNET sells supplements, jewelry, skincare products, travel packages, online courses, among others, through its e-commerce platform.

Even though it sounds like a great business opportunity, QNET shows signs of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.

As such, operations of QNET have over the years been banned in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Canada, India, Turkey, amongst others.

QNET said it does not offer jobs, salaries, or employment. However, we open the doors to any adult, who upon satisfying specific criteria, can become an IR and earn commissions on the sale of products to others. All independent representatives' remuneration is based solely on the commissions earned through the sale of our products by themselves and/or their sales teams.

QNET's business operates on an e-commerce platform. We do not house or rent apartments for IRs to conduct business. We provide our IRs with an online office to conduct this business.

In Ghana, QNET agencies have been set up in parts of the Eastern Region and several other undiscovered locations, and most of those involved in this business are based in the Eastern Region as well as in other locations around the country with Kasoa being a centre of the conversation.

There are Ghanaians, Nigerians, Malians, and Burkinabe, some of which are tricked into joining and forced to work with these QNET agencies.

Some Ghanaians who are victims of the business said QNET is a scam.

Ghanaians on social media reacting to an article published on the QNET business in the country on Pulse.com.gh said "There's nothing like quick money. QNET is also not a scam. It's an e-commerce direct selling company. The issue in Ghana is some of their independent Representatives misrepresenting the company.. qnet can make you wealthy but it depends on your team's effort."

Another Ghanaian said "I know someone who was once everywhere trying to lure us into this rubbish but we didn't give in to their pressure and they gave up. Now you call them and they're not reachable...Sika na hy3."

Below are the comments Ghanaians share on the QNET business.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana