The mona monkey was reportedly struggling to give birth as a result of its very narrow birth canal.

Veterinary doctor Dr. Meyir Y. Ziekah, therefore, performed a c-section on the animal and successfully delivered the baby.

Dr. Meyir Y. Ziekah, who doubles as manager of the Kumasi Zoological Gardens, needed an hour and 20 minutes to perform the surgery.

He explained that the surgery was complex, insisting the zoo doesn’t have “the necessary equipment and tools.”

“She has been in labour for three days, and we have been monitoring it,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“On the first day, we realized that the birth canal was quite small and the infant had a big head that couldn’t pass through the birth canal. Also, the animal was getting weak, and so we took the decision.”

However, despite successfully delivering the baby money through c-section, it died the following day.

“When she recovered from the anaesthesia, she was a bit aggressive toward the infant and separated from her,” the doctor explained.

“Later on, she accepted the infant but in the night she became aggressive again and later rejected her completely and unfortunately, we lost her.”

Meanwhile, the mother monkey is still recuperating and will be released to join the other primates on the field when fully fit.