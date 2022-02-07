Moody's downgrade: Nana Addo slams rating agencies

Moody's in its decision to downgrade Ghana mentioned the "increasingly difficult task government faces in addressing the intertwined liquidity and debt challenges, pandemic induced revenue underperformance, tight funding conditions on international markets, materially decreasing governance and institutional strength and inflexibilities in the government budget."

The rating agency in giving Ghana a stable outlook, however, highlighted attractive prospects over the medium term, which it said was based on balancing challenges "against the government's pre-pandemic track record of relatively effective policy delivery and maintenance of a variety of funding sources".

The credit ratings by these rating agencies, he described, have affected the cost of borrowing and access to the international capital markets.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "President Akufo-Addo slams rating agencies.